One in Six Indians Over 59 Has Brain Disorder, Says a New Study: Is This True?

India is often perceived as a country with a young population, while European and North American populations are regarded as ageing. Although this is true, the country’s demographics are rapidly shifting, according to a UN study. And people aged 60 and over are expected to constitute 20 percent of the population by 2050.

Given this trend, there have been numerous attempts – using different methods – to determine the prevalence of dementia on the subcontinent. A new study, published in PLOS One , suggests that the prevalence of dementia in India is higher than previously thought.

The researchers investigated the number of people with dementia in India by establishing how many people aged 60 and over in the country have a neurocognitive disorder.