Dementia: Tips to Prevent or Reduce the Risk of Dementia
Here are a few lifestyle changes and tips you must follow to lower the risk of dementia.
There's no confirmation that if we live healthy or follow the below given tips, we will never suffer from dementia or other related diseases. But these tips definitely reduce the risk of dementia and make it easier to manage the symptoms for a quality life of the patients.
A healthy lifestyle can also help prevent cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart attacks, which further increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia (the 2 most common types of dementia).
According to UK NHS, people in older age are at a higher risk of suffering from dementia. However, certain genetic factors are involved with some of the less common types. Dementia usually develops due to a combination of genetic and "environmental" factors like smoking and a lack of regular exercise.
Thus, we are here with a list of things you should follow to reduce the risk of dementia and lead a healthier and longer life.
Stay Active- A lack of regular physical activity can increase your risk of heart disease, obesity, and type- 2 diabetes that further increase the risk of dementia. Older adults with no physical activity are more likely to have problems with memory or thinking. Make sure to do least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week which can include brisk walking, cycling or dancing. Do not lead a sedentary lifestyle and try to get up and move around regularly.
Lower Your Alcohol Intake- Avoid drinking excessive amounts of alcohol because it can increase your risk of stroke, heart disease and some cancers, Moreover, it can damage your nervous system, including your brain. Research recommends no more than 14 units of alcohol a week for both men and women.
Limit Smoking- Excessive smoking causes your arteries to become narrower, which can raise your blood pressure thus your risk of cardiovascular disease and several types of cancer. try to quit smoking. There are various health related credible sites that can help you with advice and information, helping you getting rid of the habit.
Maintain Healthy Weight- As mentioned before, overweight and obesity increases the risk of high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes that is linked to development of Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. Keep a check on your weight if it is within the healthy range and even 5 to 10 percent of extra fat loss can reduce the risk of dementia.
Eat a balanced diet- There's no single nutrient or ingredient that can improve brain health by itself. You need to eat a combination of different foods in the right proportions. Research has proved that Mediterranean diet can protect you against dementia. Few tips include less salt, less red meat, more fruits and vegetables, plant based oils, and low fat dairy.
Be Socially Active- It is important to engage in mental or social activities to improve brain’s ability to cope with disease, relieve stress and improve your mood. This may help to delay, or even prevent, dementia from developing. It can be simple activities like puzzles, crosswords etc that you enjoy and engages your mind to process information and develops your thinking skills.
Topics: Dementia dementia tips
