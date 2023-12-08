What You Should Do if You Suspect Your Partner Is Suffering From Dementia

I heard a relative say to my mother: “Oh, you left the pot on the stove. I lost the car in the multistory the other day.” My mother had dementia – the relative did not.

If they are adamant that they do not have concerns, this is harder to deal with. One approach is to say: “I know you are not concerned, but I am concerned and I wonder if you would see a doctor to ease my worries?”

Also explaining that memory problems can at least to some extent have reversible causes means a visit to the doctor to at least rule these out is an important step.

It may also be encouraging to say to the person: “If there is something with your memory that will get worse over time, would you want to know?” (Most people answer yes to this).