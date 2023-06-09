Odisha Tragedy: Could Survivors Be Prone To Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder?

Twenty-eight-year-old Anubhav Das was on board the Coromandel Express on the evening of Friday, 2 June, when it derailed and crashed with two other trains, causing the loss of at least 288 lives.

While he did survive the accident, he's been getting flashbacks of the event ever since. In multiple accounts to the media, survivors have talked about how the incident has left them "shaken to the core."

People who've lost family members in the accident have also spoken about how they wish they would have been there instead of their parents, partners, siblings, or children.