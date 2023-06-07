Odisha Tragedy: Why Are So Many People Forced To Take the 'Hospital Express'?

Banerjee also agrees with Pal. She tells FIT, "The arrangement and treatment quality in Chennai are much better than Kolkata. We go there for other medical concerns as well."

Are the healthcare facilities in the south cheaper or more affordable? Not exactly, but there's a sense of trust in the institutions there that seems to be lacking in Bengal.

However, the trust that the patients and experts speak of is not on the institutions themselves, but only on the doctors.

Banerjee says, "Now Sankara Nethralaya has a branch near Kolkata as well, but for special treatment, we go to Chennai only."

Dr Bhan understands where this trust comes from. He says: