'Used Mobile Torch to Rescue People': Survivors Recount Odisha Train Accident

Ramesh Velraj said the first thing he did was to “cry a lot” when his scrambled out of A2 Coach of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, one of the trains which derailed in Odisha’s Balasore, killing at least 288 people and injuring hundreds.

Velraj thanked God as he spoke to The Quint, a day after the accident on 3 June. “The train had crossed the Balasore station and moved a bit. I was awake and felt a heavy jerk and fell from my berth. Many others in the coach also fell to the ground,” Velraj remembered.

The passengers instinctively knew that something had gone terribly wrong when the train came to a grinding halt. An eyewitness to the massive accident, Velraj said he it took a minute to gather himself. The 45-year-old said the passengers could see nothing as it was dark outside. It was 7 pm and the first accident had happened at near deserted patch.