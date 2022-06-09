How To Make Oat Milk, and Its Benefits

Oat milk is extremely nutritious and not even that difficult to prepare it at home. The option of preparing it at home is more affordable than buying the expensive packages from the market.

Oat milk is a rich source of vitamins and minerals like calcium, and manufacturers often fortify it with vitamin B12. It is lactose-free and that is why it is suitable for people who are lactose intolerant.

In this article, we will discuss the method for making oat milk, and the benefits of drinking oat milk or replacing it with normal cow milk.