'Antibody Use Not Approved, But...': ICMR on Treatment for Nipah Virus Outbreak

Dr Rajiv Bahl explained that the monoclonal antibody treatment was developed in the US and the technology for it was transferred to the University of Queensland in Australia. This is where India acquired a limited number of doses in 2018 when the first Nipah virus outbreak hit Kerala.

"It is produced in a lab at the University of Queensland, not for Nipah but for Hendra virus. Then they found that it is useful in Nipah too because the two viruses are similar," said Dr Bahl.

In 2018, India had acquired 20 doses (enough for 10 patients), however, the infection was contained by the time ICMR received them, and they were never used.

Is it affective against Nipah Virus?

"In the case of viral infections, monoclonal antibodies are the only 'anti-viral treatment' that have been found to be effective," said Dr Bahl.

However, in the same breath, he added, that the treatment has not received an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), and cannot even be considered an experimental treatment for Nipah either.

“They are safe. But whether they are effective, we don't know," he added.