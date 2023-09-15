‘We Worked Like Detectives’: Kerala Doctor on How the Nipah Outbreak Was Spotted

It all started when three children were admitted in the pediatrics department in Aster MIMS hospital, in Kozhikode on 10 September. At the same time, a 24-year-old man was also admitted there.

"All of them mainly had respiratory symptoms like high-grade fever and cough. They didn't have neurological symptoms."

However, the team of doctors treating them soon came to know that two of the children's father (also related to the other two patients) had died on 30 August in another hospital.