'Not Fear, but Caution': How Kozhikode Villages Are Battling the Nipah Outbreak

When K Sajith, the president of Maruthonkara panchayat in Kerala's Kozhikode district, heard that his 44-year-old neighbour, Mohammed Ali, died of pneumonia on 30 August, he – like others in the nondescript North Malabar village – was shocked.

"He was young and wasn't sick for long, but he suddenly died. We suspected that something was wrong," 47-year-old Sajith told The Quint.

But it wasn't until Ali's nine-year-old son, four-year-old daughter, 25-year-old brother-in-law, and a 10-month-old child related to the family were admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode on Sunday, 10 September, that Sajith knew that something was really wrong.