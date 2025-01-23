World Diabetes Day: 5 Everyday Foods That Can Help Curb Prediabetes Naturally

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives for World Diabetes Day. It was originally published in January 2025.)

Reams have been written about how the world is amidst an epidemic of diabetes, with India being the diabetes capital of the world.

The surge has become more noticeable in the last couple of decades, coinciding with our increased intake of highly processed foods and the general lifestyle we lead today.

In addition to new drug formulations, there has been growing interest in research focused on preventing diabetes through natural means, including food products and lifestyle changes.

Recent research shows very encouraging results.

Before a person actually has diabetes, they pass through a phase known as the prediabetic state.

Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. People with prediabetes have a significant risk of developing type 2 diabetes, often within a few years to a decade.