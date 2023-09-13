Depression Linked to Diabetes? Here's What the Latest Study Found

Those with a history of depression are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a study conducted by Diabetes UK, and published in the Diabetes Care journal.

Why it matters: While studies have previously found that those with type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk of depression, the reverse however was unclear till now.

The study, for the first time, reveals that depression is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

Research has found seven shared genes present in both type 2 diabetes and depression, indicating the complex relationship between the two.