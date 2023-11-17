National Epilepsy Awareness Day 2023: History, Significance, Facts, and Quotes

November is Epilepsy Awareness month. India observes National Epilepsy Awareness Day every year on 17 November. The day is dedicated to spread awareness and educate people about a brain disorder known as Epilepsy. Characterised by repeated brain seizures, epilepsy is caused due to abnormal activities of the brain.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, "A seizure is usually defined as a sudden alteration of behavior due to a temporary change in the electrical functioning of the brain. Normally, the brain continuously generates tiny electrical impulses in an orderly pattern. These impulses travel along neurons (the network of nerve cells in the brain) and throughout the whole body via chemical messengers called neurotransmitters."