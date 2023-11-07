National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: History, Significance, and Unknown Facts

National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated on 7 November, every year in India to create more awareness about the disease and how we can detect it early. It is important to note that the National Cancer Control Programme started in 1975 to provide cancer treatment all over the country. There are other programs as well that help to improve research on the disease and find ways to prevent it. Early detection is extremely important to cure cancer in patients.

According to the latest reports, 1.1 million new cancer cases are registered in India every year, out of which two-thirds are reported at an advanced stage. This decreases the survival chances of a cancer patient. The major cause of late detection in most cancer patients is illiteracy and less awareness. Therefore, observing National Cancer Awareness Day is very important in India.