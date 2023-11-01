World Vegan Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Quotes on Vegan Diet

World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on 1 November. The day is dedicated to spread awareness among people about the benefits of vegan diet on health and well being. It provides a global platform for vegans and vegan organizations to promote positive ethical, environmental, and health impacts of vegan diet.

A vegan diet is a choice that is free from animal products like eggs, poultry, meat, and other animal derived products. There are several reasons behind adoption of vegan diet. However, some of the specific ones include health, welfare of animals, and sustainable environment. On the occasion of World Vegan Day, several activities are held across the globe such as educational events, seminars, vegan food demonstration workshops, informative sessions on benefits of vegan, and many more.

November is recognized as the Vegan Month. During this month, vegan lovers promote vegan lifestyle, sustainable health style, and other activities associated with Veganism. Let us check out World Vegan Day 2023 history, significance, quotes and other details below.