World Diabetes Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Posters & Images

World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on 14 November 2023 and the day is an opportunity to raise awareness about diabetes as a global public health issue and decide the strategies as to what needs to be done, collectively and individually for better prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.

This World Diabetes Day, WHO highlights the need for equitable access to essential care which includes ways to minimize the risk of complications in diabetes. There will be activities to celebrate the experiences of people with all forms of diabetes to help those impacted to take action, including seeking and obtaining essential care. On the occasion of World Diabetes Day 2023, share the quotes, messages, theme, and posters with friends and family.