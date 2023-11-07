Infant Protection Day 2023 Theme: Quotes, History, Significance, and Images

Infant Protection Day is celebrated every year on 7 November. The day is dedicated to create awareness among people about the importance of infant care, especially during the early years of growth. The initial years of child growth are extremely significant because during this phase the newborn babies go through some major developmental changes like development of brain, motor skills, communication, hearing, vision, and more. Therefore, it is critical that extra care should be given to infants during this stage of life.

This year, Infant Protection Day 2023 falls on Tuesday, 7 November.