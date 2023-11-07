Infant Protection Day 2023 Theme: Quotes, History, Significance, and Images

Infant Protection Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, Posters, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Infant Protection Day is celebrated every year on 7 November. The day is dedicated to create awareness among people about the importance of infant care, especially during the early years of growth. The initial years of child growth are extremely significant because during this phase the newborn babies go through some major developmental changes like development of brain, motor skills, communication, hearing, vision, and more. Therefore, it is critical that extra care should be given to infants during this stage of life.
This year, Infant Protection Day 2023 falls on Tuesday, 7 November. Let us check out the World Infant Protection Day theme, history, significance, images, posters, and quotes below.
Infant Protection Day is celebrated every year on 7 November.
The theme of Infant Protection Day 2023 is unknown. However, every year this day is observed with an aim to spread awareness about infant care and promote early child care.
The exact history of recognising the Infant Protection Day is not known. However, according to reports, in early 1990s, several European countries collaborated to celebrate Infant Protection Day to educate and aware people about the child mortality, and the ways to prevent it. The day was established to promote child care services. After this day attained global attention, America also joined the celebration and since then Infant Protection Day is observed annually on 7 November.
According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, over 2.4 million infants died in their first month of life. Every day more than 7000 children die, putting child mortality of those aged 5 and under at 47 percent. The significance of celebrating the Infant Protection Day is to educate and aware people about the importance of early child care to reduce the mortality rates. Majority of new born babies, especially in developing countries fall sick and die in their early years of life due to lack of proper care and nutrition. Celebrating Infant protection day ensures that all possible measures are taken to ensure that the newborn child is safe and healthy.
We believe that the real child-care experts are mom and dad. That's why we brought in the universal child care benefit way back in 2006. [Pierre Poilievre].
Policies on children and child care are the most effective investment for the future. [Fumio Kishida].
Child care should be convenient, affordable, and available in every neighborhood. [London Breed].
One of the best things we can do for our country, for advancing our children, is to upgrade our child care system. [Lois Frankel].
Investing in early childhood nutrition is a surefire strategy. The returns are incredibly high. [Anne M. Mulcahy].
A baby is as adorable as a fresh flower and as joyful as a twinkling star. [Debasish Mridha].
There's no sadder sight than that of a child's coffin. [Aaron Dries].
There are no people more peaceful than infants. [Tamerlan Kuzgov].
Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food. [Hippocrates].
