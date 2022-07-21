Monkeypox Cases Cross 14,000, WHO to Decide On Global Emergency Status Today

Cases of monkeypox have been detected in over 70 countries, according to the WHO.
The number of monkeypox cases has crossed 14,000 from 70 countries, with five deaths reported from Africa, the WHO said on Thursday, 20 July.
Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated late 20 July that while some countries had shown a decline in cases, others were reporting fresh monkeypox cases.
India reported its second case of monkeypox as well the same day, early 20 July. The WHO has stated that while the largest number of monkeypox cases in this present outbreak have been recorded in men who have sex with men, other groups have begun showing signs of community transmission as well.
The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the WHO will meet on Thursday, 21 July, to decide whether Monkeypox constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
Monkeypox cases began rising outside of West and Central Africa in April 2022. The virus, which is endemic to these parts, was first detected in monkeys in 1958 and in humans in 1970.
The WHO has stated that mass vaccination will not be possible because of a lack of vaccine supply to meet the demand.
However, the WHO added that they will continue to support countries in whatever way they can, including providing vaccines to high-risk groups like pregnant women, children and the immunocompromised.
