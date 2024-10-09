Why Mental Health is the Real Wealth in India's Corporate World

advertisement
What defines the real wealth of a nation? Is it the towering skyscrapers that shape its skyline, the bustling industries that fuel its economy, or the global influence it commands?
Perhaps, it’s something much deeper – the well-being of its people, their minds, and their hearts.
As organisations strive for efficiency and output, the mental well-being of employees is under increasing strain.
According to a survey by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the global economy loses an estimated $1 trillion per year due to depression and anxiety alone.
This alarming gap is exacerbated by the stigma associated with mental illness, inadequate awareness, and limited access to mental health services in workplace settings.
A recent tragedy in Noida has brought the issue of workplace mental health into sharp focus.
A bank employee took her own life after enduring harassment from her colleagues. The deceased left behind a five-page suicide note in which she revealed how her co-workers subjected her to derogatory slurs such as "bandariya" and "dimag se pagal."
In the note, she named six of her colleagues, including two managers, who allegedly contributed to her emotional breakdown.
Another incident from Pune, a healthy 26-year-old chartered accountant from Kerala, died of a sudden, unexplained heart attack after enduring four months of immense work pressure.
Her mother's powerful letter to EY India sheds light on the "callous attitude" towards employee well-being that, unfortunately, seems to be a growing concern in many workplaces today.
For many Indian professionals, the culture of overwork, coupled with societal expectations, creates immense pressure to perform.
Long working hours, tight deadlines, job insecurity, and an absence of work-life balance contribute to heightened stress, anxiety, and burnout.
In a society where mental health is still a taboo topic, employees often refrain from discussing their struggles, fearing judgement or negative career consequences.
India has made strides in addressing mental health in the workplace, but much progress is still required.
The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, provides a legal framework ensuring individuals' rights to mental health care, including mandated insurance coverage for mental health treatments.
However, its corporate implementation remains limited.
The National Mental Health Policy (2014) advocates for workplace mental health awareness and encourages supportive environments, though widespread adoption is yet to be seen.
Nonetheless, companies like TCS and Wipro are pioneering employee wellness programs, offering counselling and stress management initiatives. The pandemic also spurred firms like Accenture, Google and Microsoft to introduce teletherapy and burnout prevention strategies.
However, the government’s 2024-25 Union Budget underscores a significant funding gap in addressing India's mental health challenges.
Although the allocation for the National Tele Mental Health Programme has been increased to Rs 90 crore from the previous year’s Rs 65 crore, this modest rise falls far short of the resources needed to meet the country's escalating mental health demands.
A more comprehensive investment in workplace mental health remains critical for sustainable progress.
Corporate leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping workplace mental health.
Had there been a proactive, supportive management culture that discouraged workplace bullying and provided a safe space for employees to raise their concerns, the outcome might have been different.
Leaders must take responsibility in creating a healthy, inclusive work culture that discourages toxic behaviour.
Creating a mental health-positive workplace culture requires a top-down approach where leaders not only encourage open dialogue but also normalise seeking help for mental health issues. HR departments need to adopt a proactive role in identifying mental health risks and offering solutions, wellness check-ins, and mental health days.
While government policies and corporate initiatives are crucial, sustainable change requires a multi-faceted approach.
Increased Awareness and Training
Regular mental health awareness campaigns within organisations can help destigmatise mental health issues.
Training managers and employees to recognise early signs of distress and offer support will create a safer environment for discussing mental health concerns.
Mental Health Infrastructure
Companies need to invest in mental health infrastructure, including easily accessible counselling services, confidential helplines, and designated wellness officers.
Telehealth platforms, which have seen increased use since the pandemic, can play a critical role in connecting employees with mental health professionals.
Work-Life Balance
Flexible working hours, hybrid models, and vacation policies that prioritise rest over constant productivity can significantly reduce burnout.
Encouraging employees to disconnect after working hours and promoting a healthy work-life balance is vital for long-term mental well-being.
Insurance and Benefits
Mental health coverage as part of corporate insurance policies should be made compulsory. Currently, mental health coverage in India is inconsistent and often inadequate, leaving employees to bear the financial burden of therapy and treatment.
Measuring Impact
Organisations should implement mechanisms to measure the impact of mental health initiatives through surveys and feedback.
This data-driven approach will help companies tailor interventions to meet the unique needs of their workforce.
India’s workplaces are on the cusp of a revolution in how mental health is perceived and addressed.
However, this transformation requires collaboration between the government, corporations, and society at large. The responsibility also lies with employees to advocate for their own mental well-being and encourage their peers to do the same.
Workplace mental health in India is more than a corporate responsibility, it is a societal imperative.
As the nation strides toward becoming an economic powerhouse, mental well-being must be recognised as integral to workforce productivity and success. Organisations that prioritise mental health not only foster a happier, more engaged workforce but also contribute to a more resilient and innovative economy.
In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “It is health that is real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver.” Investing in the mental health of India’s workforce today is an investment in the country’s future.
(Dr Fauzia Khan is an Hon’ble Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)