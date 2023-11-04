70-Hour Work Week Row: Gen Z Shows Success Is Good, Work-Life Balance Is Better

This article has been authored by a member of The Quint. Our membership programme allows those who are not full-time journalists or our regular contributors to get published on The Quint under our exclusive 'Member's Opinion' section, along with many other benefits. Our membership is open and available to any reader of The Quint. Become a member today and send us your articles on membership@thequint.com.

In an era where entrepreneurship and success stories often take center stage, it's crucial to recognise the far-reaching impact of ambitiousness and overachievement that masquerade as generic comments loosely made by people in positions of power.

Kunal Shah – the founder of CRED, garnered attention when he remarked on Twitter, "If you are still working for a salary at the age of 35, you have failed." This statement stirred a significant online debate. On the other hand, Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, has on multiple occasions, publicly expressed skepticism about the commitment of employees who leave work before 6 PM. Last week, it was the 70-hour work week comment that snowballed into a big controversy.

While some of these stories may sound inspirational, they tend to do more harm than good, especially for those stuck in traditional 9 to 5 employments.