'We Are Humans, Not Resources': Young Employees Slam India's Toxic Work Culture

When Maria (name changed) read the letter penned by the mother of EY India employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, who allegedly died due to 'overwhelming work pressure' in July, it felt hauntingly familiar.
Maria is 25, a year younger than Anna. She works as an executive at one of the Big 4 companies – just like Anna. She's finding it difficult to cope with extreme work-related stress – something which contributed to Anna's demise.
"If anything happens to me, you know who to blame," is what Maria told her friends soon after she came across the news of Anna's death.
As Anna's death sparks discussions over exploitative work culture in India and a debate over 'hustle culture', young professionals across industries say companies need to start treating "employees as human beings – and not as mere resources".
Twelve-hour workdays, late-night meetings, toxic managers, and a complete lack of work-life balance – these are some of the issues highlighted by current and former employees at the Big 4 accounting and consulting firms.
Maria told The Quint that she had been pulling 10-hour shifts on an average since January 2024. Officially, though, her shifts should last no longer than 8 hours.
The work gets so hectic on some days that Maria, who is also preparing for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exam, does not have enough time for "any recreational activities or have coffee in between work".
Samar (name changed), a 32-year-old former employee of an auditing firm, who worked as an associate consultant in risk advisory at the company, alleged that employees would often be called 'resources'.
Recollecting his time at the firm, Samar, who left his job nearly seven years back, said,
According to International Labour Organisation's (ILO's) January 2024 report, Indian employees are among the most overworked in countries around the globe.
The ILO data also shows that Indian women workers in information and communication jobs, which includes IT professionals and journalists, worked 56.5 hours every week in 2023, the most for any job type in India.
The Hindu reported that women in professional, scientific and technical activities in India, a category Perayil belonged to, put in 53.2 hours a week.
The Quint spoke to current and former employees at three of the Big 4 companies, all of whom said they were often "forced to work on weekends".
"They would give us an assignment on Saturday and expect us to complete it by Monday morning, which essentially forces us to spend our entire weekend working. They throw around the word 'urgent' and make our lives miserable," Samar said.
But working overtime is not restricted only to the Big 4 companies.
Keerthi (name changed), a Mumbai-based social media and content writer, told The Quint, "My job didn't start out toxic. It never does..."
Keerthi added that she reached a breaking point when she couldn't even have a 'simple meal with her family' when she was not on shift because she was 'bombarded with calls' from her boss.
Samar alleged to The Quint that employees were often 'mocked' for leaving on time and 'shamed' for enjoying weekends.
In a LinkedIn post last week, EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani said the company is committed to "creating a healthy workplace".
Meanwhile, Deloitte constituted a three-member external committee to look into the practices, policies, and processes concerning employees, South Asia CEO Romal Shetty said on 20 September.
Most of the people The Quint interviewed said that the toxic work culture in any company depended on the 'team and manager you're working with'.
For Noida-based Mahesh (name changed), a 28-year-old aspiring ACCA professional, it was a dream come true when he got his first job at a well-known financial audit firm in 2020. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahesh was forced to work remotely.
"There have been times where I've worked 48 hours straight with only essential breaks. I did it because I was trying to live up to my boss' expectations. I could never make her happy," Mahesh added.
Quitting wasn't an option for Mahesh back then since the company sponsored his ACCA sponsorship programme. "If I left, I would've had to pay them nearly Rs 2.5 lakh, which I just could not afford."
Sharing her experience, Mumbai-based brand strategist Mahika (name changed) told The Quint,
Keerthi added that she was always "on edge" as she wasn't sure what feedback would be given to her. "I would sometimes wake up to 20 messages from my boss about some document I sent the previous day. And he would ask me to make the changes by 8 am if I was working from home which was before my work hours even started."
Meanwhile, Maria told The Quint that she would often be made to feel guilty if she asked for leaves.
In most cases, if employees tried to bring the work conditions to management's notice, they would allegedly be told, "Hamare zamaane mein hum bahut kaam karte the (Back in our day, we used to work more than this)."
Instead of changing a system that fosters unhealthy working conditions, employers expect their employees to stick to the status quo, they alleged.
On 20 July, Anna suddenly collapsed at her paying guest facility in Pune after having returned from a long day of work. She died of cardiac arrest.
In her letter, Anna's mother Anita Augustine wrote,
Everyone who spoke to The Quint unequivocally agreed that the toxicity at their workplaces affected their physical and mental health.
While Keerthi had to go back on medication for chronic PCOS, Vayu ((name changed), a content writer, experienced frequent panic attacks, and Mahika had 'nightmares' about work.
"It turns you into a shell of a person; it’s not a nice way to live. Every single day, I would have a panic attack on the way to work and I had significantly increased smoking to cope with the stress. It was an agency, I was not saving lives…. the deck can wait," Vayu told The Quint.
In the four years that he worked at his company, Mahesh said he 'put on almost 10 kg of weight' – and he was told to exercise, but didn't have the time.
While Mahesh, Vayu, and a few others were able to quit their jobs to prioritise their health, others like Maria are unable to do so.
According to LiveMint, attrition at the junior level in India’s consulting industry was estimated at 20-2 percent in 2023.
Meanwhile, Samar added that toxicity at workplaces is a 'culture' issue.
At least four people The Quint spoke to said that "empathy" at the management level is the need of the hour.
"Just like work is a key-performance-indicator (KPI) for employees, maybe employee health should be a KPI for managers or partners. If employees spend 8-10 hours a day, around 55-60 hours a week, working for you, there should be a way in which you are invested in their well-being," Samar added.
