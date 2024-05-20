Off the Hamster-Wheel: Young People Are ‘Slow Living’ to Counter Hustle Culture

Ever fantasised about calling it quits and moving to the mountains? Ever wanted to give up the '9 to 5 life' in favour of spending your time doing languid activities like gardening or pottery or running a quaint little cafe, or perhaps a bookstore?

Instead of flipping your whole life over to get some peace of mind away from the bustle of modern life, you could take a page out of the book of famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Deepika Padukone who are ditching the fast-paced hustle culture for 'slow living'.

At the heart of it, slow living involves hitting pause on the rut of fast-paced living to take a breath and recalibrate your life.

Often, it involves taking the time to do a relaxing activity like gardening and crocheting at a slower pace, more mindfully, to improve mental health.