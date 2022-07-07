‘Unscientific, Transphobic’: Medical Experts on Pilot Denied Licence to Fly

23 Year old Adam Harry had always dreamt of becoming a pilot, and he resiliently worked hard, beating the odds to become India's first trans male pilot.

And yet, despite having completed his training, Adam's dreams never took off. The reason – the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deemed him 'unfit to fly' on the grounds of gender dysphoria and hormone therapy.

Two years on, Adam is taking the DGCA to court.