9 Celebrities Proudly Raising Trans & Nonbinary Kids And Why It’s Important

The Atomic Blonde actor further added, “My job as a parent is to celebrate them (Theron’s daughters) and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

3. Jennifer Lopez

While performing at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday (16 June), Jennifer Lopez welcomed her child Emme Maribel Muñiz to duet a song and used they/them pronouns for their introduction. She called them her “favourite duet partner” and addressed the crowd while saying, “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion.”