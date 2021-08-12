Joking About Pronouns Not Funny: Vir Das Called Out For Transphobia

Vir Das is being called out for transphobia on Twitter.
Vir Das recently released the fifth episode of his #TenonTen series of tropical standup videos. It was recorded outdoors in Goa and shared on his YouTube channel. Das spoke about cancel culture in the video. However, his comments on transpeople have irked people and the comedian is being called out for transphobia.
One Twitter user shared screenshots from the episode wherein Das can be heard saying, "I am not because Transpeople have the courage to discard an organ if it isn't working properly. For them... or a man who used to be a woman and the kid is like... it just means that your kids will have a longer chapter in school when they learn pronouns".
In a series of tweets, the user pointed out that accountability is not cancel culture and joking about pronouns isn't funny.
Take a look at some more reactions:
When pointed out by a person from the community that his joke was insensitive, Vir Das took to Twitter to state that people have been reacting to an 'out of context screenshot'.
The user further said, "And another thing I have followed all your work online and live on stage. I know your views but here the words and jokes you used are simply too much triggering. If the community is saying it is transphobic listen to them".
Previously, too, Vir Das faced backlash after tweeting a joke on gender pronouns. Das deleted the tweet following criticism.
