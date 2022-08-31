Highest Number of Deaths by Suicide in 2021 by Daily Wage Earners: NCRB Data

Daily wage earners, followed by self-employed people, unemployed people, and those involved in the farming sector were the top categories of people who died by suicide in 2021, when India was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to the NCRB, a total of 1,64,033 people died by suicide in 2021 across the country.

Daily wage earners accounted for 42,004 (25.6 percent) of the total victims.