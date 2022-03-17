Understanding India's Suicide Crisis and The Interventions That Can Help

India's suicide crisis is often discussed in bursts of news coverage, often within boxes of celebrity suicide, student suicide or farmer suicides. The crisis though, especially in India, sits outside these boxes and is very much a consequence of systemic socio-economic-political failure, and not one that can be viewed only from the lens of mental illness.

A new book Life Interrupted - Understanding India's Suicide Crisis is questioning the media narrative and serves as an excellent resource for those who wish to understand what's driving India's suicide crisis.

In this special episode The Quint's Health Editor Vaishali Sood is in conversation with the authors of this book — Amrita Tripathi, a former journalist, author, and founder of The Health Collective - a site dedicated to increasing mental health awareness in India; Dr Soumitra Pathare, Director of Centre for Mental health Law and Policy at the Indian Law Society, Pune; and Dr Abhijit Nadkarni, a psychiatrist, and an associate professor of Global Mental Health at the London school of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK.

