Increased Risk of Heart Attacks During Winter: What Can You Do To Prevent It?

Did you know that the risk of heart attacks increases during winter months?

A 2013 study published in PubMed Central says: "There is a clear seasonal trend of cardiovascular diseases, with the highest incidence occurring during the colder winter months, which have been described in many countries. This phenomenon likely contributes to the numbers of deaths occurring in winter."

But it's not just this study that proposes that cold weather has an impact on our heart. Another study, published in the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases in 2016, after examining over 1,70,000 cases of ischemic stroke also came to the same conclusion. As did a German study that suggested that heart attacks increase by 11 percent every time the temperature drops by 2.9 degree Celsius over a period of 24 hours.

Doctors agree with the findings of these studies. What should you know about this? FIT tells you.