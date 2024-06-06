Mexico Man Dies from First Human Case of Rare Bird Flu Strain: What We Know

What makes this case notable: This is the first time this particular strain of bird flu has been detected in humans. While the Mexico government reported an outbreak of A(H5N1) in the western state of Michoacan back in March, at the time it had said the strain didn't pose a risk to humans.

After the death, however, Mexican health authorities confirmed the presence of the virus and reported the case to the WHO, according to the agency. They have also said that they are monitoring the spread of the strain closely.

The bigger picture: Different parts of the world have been sporadically having outbreaks of the H5N1 bird flu virus, especially in species of animals that have never had it before.

In April, a bird flu outbreak was confirmed in Kerala's Alappuzha after ducks in two districts tested positive for it.

Meanwhile, the United States is currently seeing an outbreak with around 39 cases of bird flu reported in the country since the beginning of 2024.