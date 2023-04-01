IIT M Research Scholar Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Third Such Incident This Year

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A 31-year-old PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), Sachin Kumar Jain, was reportedly found dead on 31 March, 2023. Jain had returned home early from the institute, and after sending messages to his friends about not being well, he took the extreme step, the police said, according to a report in The Hindu.

In a statement, the institute said he was “a student with exemplary academic and research record. It is a big loss to the research community. The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student. The Institute requests everyone to respect the privacy of the students’ family at this difficult juncture.”