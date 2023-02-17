‘Did Darshan Die by Suicide Due to Caste Bias?’: Father of IIT-Bombay Student

Darshan’s maternal uncle Indravadan Parmar had on 16 February told The Quint, “My nephew told us that the behaviour of his friends changed towards him once they found out that he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.”

"He told his sister and badi mummy (aunt) that some of friends had stopped talking to him and used to taunt and trouble him after they found out that he belonged to the Dalit community," Parmar had said.

A day after Darshan’s death, a student collective at IIT-Bombay called Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) had alleged that Darshan’s death is “not a personal/individualised issue but an institutional murder," and that the premier institute "did not care to make the space inclusive and safe for Dalit, Bahujan, Adivasi students."

On 14 February, the APPSC claimed, "Darshan was facing caste discrimination and exam depression". The group based their allegation on a statement by Solanki’s senior Udaysingh Meena, a final-year student of Chemical Engineering.

The student collective has now demanded the “immediate resignation of the Director” and has also demanded that the institute file an FIR at the Powai Police Station to investigate the case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) At.

“The investigation is underway, and we have still not ascertained the cause of Darshan’s death. There is no FIR as of now, only an Accidental Death Report,” a senior official of the Mumbai Police told The Quint on 17 February.