'Institutional Murder': IIT-B Student Body Rejects Report On Darshan's Death

The interim report in question was by an internal committee, formed by IIT-Bombay a day after the 18-year-old Dalit student, died by suicide at the campus hostel premises on 12 February.

The report has claimed that Darshan -- a first-year student of B.Tech pursuing Chemical Engineering -- did not face any caste discrimination on the campus as alleged by his sister.

Instead, it has concluded that he could have been “seriously affected by his deteriorating academic performance,” and at the same time alleged that “there is no specific evidence of direct caste-based discrimination faced by Darshan.”

The APPSC, which has been at the helm of demands for creating safe spaces for Dalit, Bahujan and Adivasi students in the institute, pointed out in its statement that the report was a “haunting reminder of denial of justice”, just as it was in the case of Aniket Ambhore’s death, another Dalit student who died by suicide at IIT-Bombay in 2014.

While his family and the student body had linked Darshan’s to alleged caste discrimination on campus, IIT-B has been consistently refuting these claims.