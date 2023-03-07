Complete Falsehood: Darshan's Kin Reject IIT Bombay's 'No Caste Bias' Report

“I do not accept this report by the institute, this is wrong,” said Ramesh Solanki, father of Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay, who died by suicide at the campus hostel premises on 12 February.

Ramesh was referring to an interim report of the internal committee formed by IIT-Bombay a day after the incident to investigate Darshan's death. The report claimed that Darshan did not face any caste discrimination on the campus as alleged by his sister.

The interim report prepared by a 12-member committee, a copy of which was accessed by The Quint, has claimed that Darshan -- a first-year student of B.Tech pursuing Chemical Engineering -- could have been “seriously affected by his deteriorating academic performance,” and at the same time alleged that “there is no specific evidence of direct caste-based discrimination faced by Darshan.”

While his family and student body Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) had linked Darshan’s to alleged caste discrimination on campus, IIT-B has been consistently refuting these claims. Darshan, hailing from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, belonged to the Dalit community.

The Quint spoke to Darshan's father and his sister on their response to the internal committee report.