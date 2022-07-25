Benefits of Papaya For Health and Skin

Do you know papaya can benefit your hair in different ways? Check the list of some important benefits below:

Hair Conditioning: Eating papya can help in conditioning your hair by enhancing the sebum production. This inturn protects, nourishes, and strengthens your hair and therefore prevent the hair damage.

Hair Growth: Presence of components like lycopene in Papaya has hair gowth stimulating potential. Therefore, if you want long hair, consider incuding papayas in your regular diet.

Dandruff Reduction: Tired of the itchy white flakes on your scalp? Well, we have a simple and easy treatment for you. Eat Papayas regularly to prevent dandruff on your hair. The anti-fungal properties of Papaya prevents the growth of 'Malassezia,' a yeast-like fungus that is responsible for causing the dandruff in the majority of the cases.

Note: Do not use Papaya or its products on your skin and hair without consulting a doctor or dermatologist. You should always visit a dermatologist before starting any new skin or hair treatment.