5 Benefits of Including Chia Seeds in Your Diet

Chia seeds are tiny pockets of nutrients with various health benefits. Chia seeds were a staple in the ancient Aztec and Maya diets for centuries.

According to PubMed, they are rich in antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, which ensure that your heart is healthy, your bones are strong, and your diabetes is controlled.

Moreover, chia seeds are versatile and can be used in various recipes. The gel-like consistency when mixed with liquid makes it more efficient. Let's know the benefits of chia seeds in detail.