5 Benefits of Including Chia Seeds in Your Diet

Health benefits of chia seeds.
Chia seeds are tiny pockets of nutrients with various health benefits. Chia seeds were a staple in the ancient Aztec and Maya diets for centuries.
According to PubMed, they are rich in antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, which ensure that your heart is healthy, your bones are strong, and your diabetes is controlled.
Moreover, chia seeds are versatile and can be used in various recipes. The gel-like consistency when mixed with liquid makes it more efficient. Let's know the benefits of chia seeds in detail.
The tiny black or white chia seeds are derived from the plant Salvia hispanica L. They're native to Central America and were used in diets by Aztec and Mayan civilizations for medicinal purposes, religious rituals, and cosmetics.
According to FoodData Central, chia seeds as highly nutritious. About 1 ounce (28 grams or 2 tablespoons) of chia seeds contains 138 calories, 4.7 grams of protein, 8.7 grams of protein, 11.9 grams of carbs, 9.8 grams of fiber, 14% of the daily required calcium, 12% of daily required iron, and other nutrients like magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, vitamin B1, and vitamin B3.
Chia seeds are also rich in antioxidants and they not only help retain the sensitive fats in chia seeds from going rancid but also neutralise the reactive molecules (free radicals) that have the potential to damage cell compounds if they build up in your body (PubMed Central).
Free radical damage results in aging and diseases like cancer. Thus chia seeds may prevent the development of these conditions.
Chia seeds include antioxidants like chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, myricetin, quercetin, and kaempferol. These have protective effects on the heart and liver, and possess anti-cancer properties.
Chia seeds are extremely rich in fiber and protein, which helps in losing weight. About one ounce (28 grams) of chia seeds has nearly 10 grams of dietary fiber, 35% fiber by weight (US NIH).
The fiber in chia seeds may help prevent obesity. Also, the protein in chia seeds helps reduce appetite and food intake. You can try chia seeds mixed with yogurt for breakfast to feel full and reduce food intake the entire day.
However, more research is required to study its effects on weight loss.
As mentioned earlier, chia seeds are high in fiber and omega-3s, which are proven to have the potential of reducing your risk of heart disease.
Chia seeds mainly contain soluble fiber that helps lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, thus reducing the risk of heart disease. Moreover, the omega-3 fatty acid in chia seeds has also been associated with decreased heart disease risk.
Research proves that chia seeds can lower certain heart disease risk factors, including high triglyceride and oxidative stress levels. Chia seeds supplements may also reduce blood pressure in hypertension patients.
Regular consumption of chia seeds can also help with blood sugar regulation due to the high fiber content and other beneficial compounds.
It is important to manage blood sugar levels because high fasting blood sugar levels are linked to an increased risk of several health conditions, including heart disease. Chia seeds may also help improve insulin sensitivity, thus stabilising blood sugar levels after meals (US NIH)
