Keto Diet Plan: What Foods Do You Eat On Keto Diet

keto diet foods list
(Image: iStock)
The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein, and very low-carbohydrate diet. The keto diet happens to be one of the most popular weight loss diet plans. It is one of the most effective diet plans that helps you lose weight quickly and efficiently. Besides weight loss, this diet has also been linked to several health benefits. The keto diet focuses on consuming a lot of healthy fats, moderate proteins, and very few carbs. It is one of the most effective weight loss diet plans. The ketogenic diet’s increasing popularity is largely due to its potential benefits for weight loss and blood sugar control.
While choosing the foods to consume when on keto, you must remember that they need to be high in fat and low in carbs. It is important to choose healthy fats since a diet high in certain types of fats increases the risk of heart disease.
1. Salmon
Salmon along with other oily fish such as sardines, mackerel, and anchovies, are high in omega-3, which helps lower insulin levels and improve insulin sensitivity in people who are overweight.
2. Cheese
Cheese is naturally high in fat and is low in carbohydrates, hence becoming an easy choice for a balanced, ketogenic diet. It is assumed that cheese is high in saturated fat but also helps protect against heart disease.
3. Avocados
Avocados are a natural and healthy choice considering a keto diet as they contain protein, carbohydrates, and fat. Avocados are also a good source of nutrients like potassium, calcium, magnesium, and B vitamins.
4. Eggs
Eggs are very low in carbohydrates and are the best source of protein. They help with feeling fuller for longer, further keeping blood sugar levels stable and supporting weight loss.
5. Green leafy vegetables
Green leafy vegetables are extremely low in carbs, and hence prove to be excellent for keto. They are also a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Green veggies add bulk to the meals without increasing the carb count.
6. Berries
Unlike most fruits berries are not high in carbs and hence can be included to eat on the keto. Berries, particularly raspberries and strawberries, are low in carbs and high in fiber. They are loaded with antioxidants that reduce inflammation and help protect against disease.
7. Dark chocolate and cocoa powder
Dark chocolate and cocoa are delicious sources of antioxidants. Dark chocolate contains flavanols, which help reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering blood pressure and keeping the arteries healthy.
8. Butter and ghee
Butter and ghee are good fats that can be included while on the keto diet. Butter contains small amounts of carbs, and ghee is carb-free. Ghee is clarified butter that has a concentrated buttery taste and is commonly used in Indian cooking. Like other types of full-fat dairy, butter, and ghee aren't that harmful to health.
9. Seafood
Fish and shellfish are very keto-friendly. Salmon and other fish are not only carb-free but also rich in B vitamins, potassium, and selenium. In addition salmon, sardines, mackerel, and other fatty fish are very high in omega-3 fats, which have been associated with lower insulin levels and increased insulin sensitivity in people who are overweight or have obesity.
10. Peppers
Several varieties of peppers exist, all of which are appropriate for the keto diet. Even though they’re technically fruits but are treated like vegetables in cooking. Small hot peppers add spice to recipes, and jalapeños are ideal for making keto-friendly appetizers. Peppers are a rich source of vitamin C.
