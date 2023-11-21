Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20197 Low Glycemic Index Foods For Diabetics List

7 Low Glycemic Index Foods For Diabetics List

Check the list of low glycemic index foods that can help people with diabetes
Shivangani Singh
Fit
Published:

List of foods that diabetes patients can eat.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>List of foods that diabetes patients can eat.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Festivities have gotten over and people will now get ready for Christmas and New Year, a time of joy and celebration for many. However, any celebration often revolves around sugary sweets that can pose a significant challenge for those living with diabetes. But maintaining a diabetes-friendly diet on a daily basis, especially during party days doesn't mean compromising on taste.

There are low-glycemic index (GI) foods that not only tantalize your taste buds but also ensure optimal blood sugar control. The glycemic index is a ranking system of carbohydrates that affect your blood sugar levels such as breads, cereals, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables . Low-GI foods are those with minimal impact on blood sugar levels. They are gradually absorbed and digested, making them a valuable addition to your diet for maintaining stable blood sugar levels. Let’s explore seven low-glycemic foods that you should consider incorporating into your diet.

Also ReadThese Posts Selling ‘Medicine’ for Hypertension and Diabetes Are a Scam!

Low Glycemic Index Foods List

1. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and essential nutrients. They have a minimal impact on blood sugar and can make for a satisfying and crunchy addition to your Diwali snacks.

2. Berries: Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and have a low GI. They are rich in antioxidants and provide a burst of sweetness without causing significant spikes in blood sugar.

3. Fenugreek leaves: Popularly known as methi leaves, are rich in soluble fiber and compounds that can aid in improving insulin sensitivity and reducing blood sugar spikes.

4. Non-Starchy Vegetables: Vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers are low in carbohydrates and have a low GI. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber while being kind to your blood sugar.

5. Whole Grains: You can opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and barley instead of refined grains. Whole grains have a lower GI and are rich in fiber, which aids in blood sugar regulation.

6. Greek Yogurt: Greek yogurt is a high-protein, low-GI dairy product that can help keep your blood sugar stable. It also contains probiotics, which support gut health. Use Greek yogurt as a base for fruit parfaits, raita, or even a creamy dip for your Diwali snacks.

7. Spices and Herbs: Certain spices and herbs like cinnamon, fenugreek, and turmeric are known for their blood sugar-regulating properties. They can be added to various dishes to enhance flavor and health benefits

Also ReadAir Pollution Can Trigger Diabetes, Finds Landmark Indian Study: Here's How

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT