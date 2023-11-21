7 Low Glycemic Index Foods For Diabetics List

List of foods that diabetes patients can eat.
(Photo: iStock)
Festivities have gotten over and people will now get ready for Christmas and New Year, a time of joy and celebration for many. However, any celebration often revolves around sugary sweets that can pose a significant challenge for those living with diabetes. But maintaining a diabetes-friendly diet on a daily basis, especially during party days doesn't mean compromising on taste.
There are low-glycemic index (GI) foods that not only tantalize your taste buds but also ensure optimal blood sugar control. The glycemic index is a ranking system of carbohydrates that affect your blood sugar levels such as breads, cereals, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables . Low-GI foods are those with minimal impact on blood sugar levels. They are gradually absorbed and digested, making them a valuable addition to your diet for maintaining stable blood sugar levels. Let’s explore seven low-glycemic foods that you should consider incorporating into your diet.
1. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and essential nutrients. They have a minimal impact on blood sugar and can make for a satisfying and crunchy addition to your Diwali snacks.
2. Berries: Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and have a low GI. They are rich in antioxidants and provide a burst of sweetness without causing significant spikes in blood sugar.
3. Fenugreek leaves: Popularly known as methi leaves, are rich in soluble fiber and compounds that can aid in improving insulin sensitivity and reducing blood sugar spikes.
4. Non-Starchy Vegetables: Vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers are low in carbohydrates and have a low GI. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber while being kind to your blood sugar.
5. Whole Grains: You can opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and barley instead of refined grains. Whole grains have a lower GI and are rich in fiber, which aids in blood sugar regulation.
6. Greek Yogurt: Greek yogurt is a high-protein, low-GI dairy product that can help keep your blood sugar stable. It also contains probiotics, which support gut health. Use Greek yogurt as a base for fruit parfaits, raita, or even a creamy dip for your Diwali snacks.
7. Spices and Herbs: Certain spices and herbs like cinnamon, fenugreek, and turmeric are known for their blood sugar-regulating properties. They can be added to various dishes to enhance flavor and health benefits
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)