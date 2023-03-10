Ketogenic Diet: 8 Benefits of Following the Keto Diet

Keto diet has always been the talk of the town. The keto diet is loaded with fat, moderate amount of protein, and nearly no carbohydrates. This diet helps the body force to transition into ketosis. Ketosis is a metabolic state in which the body breaks down the stored fat into molecules called ketone bodies that are the source of energy.

Ketosis occurs when cells do not have any blood sugar due to absence of carbs from the diet. The body does not shift to the process instantaneously and the results of the diet is not same for everyone. The body needs two to four days of restricted carbohydrate to initiate ketosis.

The keto diet can be challenging for people but it has proved to be effective for drug-resistant epilepsy patients. Doctors and nutritionists also recommend keto as an alternative diet for obese patients. Let's know other benefits of Ketogenic diet in detail.