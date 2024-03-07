International Women's Day 2024: 5 Common Diseases That Affect Women

Most common diseases among women
(Image: iStock)
Women’s well-being and healthcare face significant challenges in India. Here are just three common health issues that are faced by women in India and how some of them can point to more serious underlying issues.
By understanding gender-specific risks, recognizing symptoms, adopting healthy habits, and seeking preventive care, women can take proactive steps to reduce the risk of diseases. Remember, prevention is key, and every small lifestyle change can make a significant difference in a woman's overall health. Let's know the top 5 health conditions that women face commonly on International Women's Day 2024.
According to Dr. Meera Ragavan, Sr. Consultant Urogynecologist, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, a very common problem is prevalent among women, particularly those who have experienced childbirth or beyond the age of 40, due to weakened pelvic floor muscles. Symptoms include difficulty with bowel movements, challenges in completely emptying the bladder, or involuntary leakage of urine.
Effective management includes regular pelvic floor exercises, timely medical intervention, and lifestyle modification. Even a moderate weight loss of 5% of body weight can fix up to 70% of all urinary incontinence issues.
Dr. Vaishali Lokhande, Consultant Physician, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai mentioned that women experience bone density loss more rapidly than men, partly due to their generally smaller, thinner bone structure and the decrease in estrogen levels after menopause, contributing to osteoporosis risk. Osteoporosis can lead to increased fragility of bones, raising the risk of fractures and severe joint pain.
Prevention includes maintaining a healthy diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, especially during the teenage and young adult years, to support optimal bone health.
Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death for women worldwide, yet it is often overlooked. It is important to understand that cardiovascular disease affects women differently than men. Women should be aware of the hormonal shifts during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause as this can impact heart health. Also, gestational diabetes and other pregnancy complications may increase the likelihood of heart problems later in life.
Adopting a healthy lifestyle, including balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and avoiding smoking, can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease.
It has been almost three decades into the AIDS epidemic but it is young women who have to bear the brunt of new HIV infections. HIV prevalence is four times greater among women than it is among men. Many young women still struggle to protect themselves against sexual transmission of HIV and to get the treatment they require. This requires women to be careful in their sexual behavior, use protection, limit the number of partners, and get treated for STDs in time.
The most common cancers which affect women particularly are breast and cervical cancers. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women while cervical cancer is the second most common form. Detecting these cancers early among women is key to keeping them alive and healthy. The latest global figures show that around half a million women die from cervical cancer and half a million from breast cancer each year. One can manage the risks by making healthy lifestyle choices, such as exercising and quitting smoking.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)