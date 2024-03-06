International Women's Day 2024: Top Gift Ideas for the Special Occasion of IWD

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated every year on 8 March to honor the remarkable contributions of women and to advocate for equal opportunities for all genders. The theme for this year's International Women's Day is 'Invest in women: Accelerate Progress', which emphasizes the importance of creating a world where everyone feels respected, valued, and empowered.
There are many ways to celebrate International Women's Day. One way is to send a gift to a woman in your life. Whether you know her personally or have never met her before, sending a gift can show her appreciation and make her feel happy. It's important to choose a gift that is thoughtful, unique, and that conveys a message of love or passion. Check out the list of unique top gift ideas for International Women's Day 2024 below.
International Women's Day 2024 Unique and Best Gift Ideas for All Lovely Women
International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. The day is dedicated to honoring the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women. It also serves as a reminder to reflect on the progress that has been made and the need to continue striving for gender equality. There are many ways to celebrate International Women's Day. Following are some of the Women's Day gift ideas.
1. Books: One way is to gift a selection of books written by women authors. This can be done by looking for books that focus on various genres and topics, such as fiction, self-help, biographies of remarkable women, and historical fiction.
2. Jewellery: Another way to gift a perfect gift is to buy empowering jewelry. This can be done by looking for pieces that symbolize strength and empowerment, such as necklaces with empowering quotes or bracelets with symbols of resilience.
3. Spa Day or Selfcare Kit: For those who are looking for a more active experience, there are plenty of opportunities to participate in spa days or self-care kits. This can be done by treating her to a day of relaxation with a spa gift certificate or by putting together a self-care kit with luxurious skincare products, bath bombs, and scented candles.
4. Fitness Gear or Class Pass: If you're someone who enjoys spending time exercising, there are also plenty of opportunities to participate in fitness gear or class passes.
5. Artwork: Another great way to celebrate International Women's Day is to commission a piece of artwork or a personalized print that celebrates her strength, beauty, and accomplishments. This can be done by contacting a local artist or specialty store.
5. Enroll in Cooking Class: You can also enroll her in a cooking or mixology class where she can learn new skills and techniques while enjoying a fun and interactive experience.
6. Charity: If you're looking for a more low-key way to celebrate International Women's Day, there are plenty of ways to donate to a charity or organization that supports women's rights, education, or empowerment in her name. This is a great way to show your commitment to making a positive difference in the world.
Besides the above mentioned International Women's Day 2024 gift ideas, following are some additional gift ideas for this special occasion.
A subscription to a feminist magazine or newsletter.
A gift certificate to a woman-owned business.
A piece of art or home décor that celebrates women.
A donation to a women's shelter or domestic violence hotline.
A piece of jewelry that symbolizes strength or resilience.
A gift basket filled with her favorite snacks and treats.
A framed photo of the two of you.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)