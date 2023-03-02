Influenza B Causes, Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention

Know causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention for influenza B
(Photo: iStock)
Influenza is a respiratory infection that is caused due to flu viruses. There are three types of influenza- A, B, and C. Influenza A and B are similar but influenza can spread easily from person to person. According to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, it is a myth that Type B influenza is mild, Both types A and B can cause severe symptoms.
Influenza B can be very contagious and cause life threatening complications if not treated on time. A person can contract the virus by coming into close contact with an already infected person or by touching a surface that the infected person has touched, then transferring the germs to their own mouth or nose.
Influenza types A and B are responsible for the flu epidemics that occur in the United States. Type C influenza causes a mild respiratory illness while type D mainly affects cattle, not humans.
Let's have a look at the symptoms, treatment, and prevention for Influenza B.
According to Healthline, here are a few influenza B symptoms that tend to come on suddenly:
Feeling of being unwell
Dry Cough
Stuffy or runny nose
Sore throat
Muscle aches
Body aches
Headache
Vomiting
Diarrhea
Symptoms in children include:
Difficulty in urinating
Frequent fever or cough
Severe muscle pain
Worsening of chronic health conditions
Difficulty in breathing
Chest Pain
Dizziness
Seizures
According to doctors of Mayo Clinic, person suffering from Influenza B should remain at home and avoid contact with people to prevent the spread. They must keep drink plenty of water. Doctors may recommend over-the-counter medications to help ease the symptoms of influenza.
In severe cases, a doctor may prescribe a course of antiviral drugs like seltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) to treat type A or type B influenza.
Antiviral drugs can help in a quick recovery but they are only effective if a person takes them within a few days of symptoms starting.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), anyone aged 6 months or older should take an influenza vaccine every year, with few exceptions.
People who have an increased risk of influenza B include:
adults 65 and older
pregnant women
young children
diabetic people
people suffering from heart disease
people suffering from cancer
children with neurological conditions
Most available vaccines are quadrivalent, meaning that they protect people from four types of influenza: two types of influenza A and two types of influenza B.
Babies younger than 6 months and anyone with an allergy to any of the vaccine ingredients should not get the vaccine. People with a condition called Guillain-Barré syndrome should consult a doctor before getting the vaccine.
Make sure to maintain good hygiene to prevent the spread of flu and cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.
Keep your hands are clean and avoid touching the face.
