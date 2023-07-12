Photos: Floods, Waterlogging in Parts of Delhi As Yamuna Breaches Danger Level

A Delhi Metro train passes above the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 12 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Several parts of witness flooding as Yamuna water level reaches 207.81 metres on Wednesday, 12 July. The danger level stands at 205.33 metres.
People from areas around the overflowing river are facing adversity, as their homes and markets are flooded. Many have relocated to a safer place.
Taking cognisance of the situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Limited quantity of water should be released from Hathnikund, so that the water level of Yamuna does not increase further. G20 summit is to be held in Delhi so if flood happens in Delhi, it won't send a good message to the world,“ the letter stated.
In a different tweet, Kejriwal also stated that the last time Yamuna river reached 207.49 metres was in 1978.
The sharp rise in water level was due to continuous rainfall in upper catchment areas and saturated soil from heavy precipitation in Delhi and nearby regions, an official said, as quoted by news agency PTI. The official further added that water released from a barrage in Haryana has led to the surge in Yamuna levels.
The government has deployed boats along the river banks for spreading awareness and rescue work, reported NDTV.
In a statement on 10 July, CM Kejriwal said that the evacuation of people in low laying areas would start if the river breaches the 206 metre mark. Relief camps have been set for the evacuated people, he added.
