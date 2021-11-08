We're Standing Proud: Madhuri Dixit on Son Ryan Donating Hair to Cancer Patients

Madhuri added, “On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision."

The actor revealed that it took him almost 2 years to grow his hair out to the prescribed length, adding, “And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud."

Several fans applauded Ryan for supporting the cause. Actor Shilpa Shetty commented, “Such a beautiful thought...Bless him,” and choreographer Farah Khan wrote, “How extremely sensitive and kind.”

Madhuri Dixit married Dr Sriram Nene in October 1999 and the couple welcomed their first son Arin on 17 March 2003. Their son Ryan was born in March 2005.

On the career front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, among others. She stars in the Netflix series Finding Anamika.