Rosemary Oil Benefits: Know the Uses and Advantages For Hair

Know all about rosemary oil
(Image: iStock)
Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is an evergreen shrub that has needle-like leaves and a woody aroma. Nowadays, rosemary oil has become a topic of discussion on social media and people are confused if it's really worth the hype. There are other reels that also talk about the correct use and quantity. Thus, today we will discuss the benefits of rosemary oil for hair and answer a few common questions related t the use of rosemary oil.
Though rosemary is best used as a food seasoning, it is also known for its popular aromatic and medicinal uses. Rosemary’s essential oil holds the plant’s core components and is extracted and sold in small bottles. Due to oil’s use in folk medicine, scientists are testing its potential health benefits as well.
According to US NIH, rosemary is believed to strengthen memory. Research indicates that inhaling rosemary oil prevents the breakdown of acetylcholine, a brain chemical that is essential for thinking, concentration, and memory
Rosemary oil helps reduce androgenetic alopecia or pattern baldness by preventing a byproduct of testosterone from attacking the hair follicles and causing hair damage. The oil also helps reduce scalp itching.
Rosemary oil can be beneficial for pain reduction with used together with acupressure. Rosemary oil when used for acupressure, reduces the pain by 30 percent whereas when acupressure is used alone, it reduces the pain by 15 percent.
Rosemary oil can also be used as a natural stress buster since it has proven to reduce short-term stress-related symptoms like anxiety by 9 percent thus preventing insomnia. mood swings, among other potential problems.
Rosemary oil may help reduce tissue inflammation that causes swelling, pain, and stiffness. It may do so by stemming the migration of white blood cells to injured tissues. Even patients with rheumatoid arthritis had a 50% decrease in inflammatory knee pain in two weeks.
What can rosemary oil do for your hair?
Rosemary oil can help stimulate healthy, thick hair. Doctors say that the oil can speed up the process of cell turnover and growth thus the oil can also be used as a natural remedy to grow thicker hair. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it is used for preventing hair loss.
Can I apply rosemary oil daily to my hair?
Everyone can use rosemary oil but the frequency of the usage differs from person to person depending on the fact that it suits your hair type or not. It is best to use it once or twice a week.
Can I leave rosemary oil overnight?
Yes, a rosemary hair oil treatment can be applied overnight if a few drops of the oil are mixed with any carrier oil to avoid irritation.
Can I apply rosemary oil with coconut oil?
It is always better to apply rosemary oil with a carrier oil like mustard or coconut oil since it reduces the risk of irritation and becomes safe for sensitive skin as well.
Can rosemary oil regrow hair?
According to Healthline, rosemary oil can promote hair growth successfully. Science strongly suggests that essential oil prevents hair loss, particularly that related to male or female pattern baldness.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)