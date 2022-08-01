World Breastfeeding Week: Why Is There So Much Drama Around Breastfeeding?

30 year old Anindita Roy (name changed) would end up getting triggered knowing that the breast milk being produced for her baby wasn’t enough. “I was trying really hard. I was taking galactagogues, my diet was very restricted, I was feeding on demand and pumping both."

"But nothing seemed to be enough,” she recalls. Roy spoke to her paediatrician who recommended that the baby be given formula milk to supplement all her efforts.” Roy was heartbroken.

“I felt like I was a bad mother, like I wasn’t doing enough and I wasn’t good enough.” Her family, though supportive, was a bit disappointed too.

She says, “It is almost as though feeding formula milk to babies is a taboo - it means that that growth will not happen well or they might not get the nourishment they need.”

Roy adds that friends and relatives around her made her feel that way too. Roy felt anger towards herself that she couldn’t deal with. It was only after talking to a therapist that she was able to deal with her rage in a much better manner.

Roy’s story might echo with many mothers, some of whom end up giving in to the societal and familial pressures and others who choose to fight against these norms.