#FreedomToFeed: Neha Dhupia Shares Picture of Breastfeeding Newborn

Neha Dhupia gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on October 3.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neha Dhupia shared a picture of breastfeeding her newborn son.</p></div>
Among the many people to advocate normalising breastfeeding, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to share a picture while feeind her newborn son.

Dhupia, who gave birth to her second child on October 3 shared a picture of nursing her son with the caption, "#freedomtofeed"

Check out the post here:

Breastfeeding is not an often discussed topic, and new mothers have now started having more open conversations around the topic. Amidst this, a voice of support from a celebrity means a lot.

Neha has another child, an elder daughter, Mehr, with husband Angad Bedi.

