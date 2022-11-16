Women at Greater Risk of Air Pollution-Induced Anaemia: Health Impacts of PM2.5

The study, titled Reducing the Burden of Anaemia in Indian Women of Reproductive Age With Clean-Air Targets, used data from the National Family Health Survey-4 (2015-16) and National Sample Survey Office to find the link between pollution and anaemia. It was published in the Nature Sustainability journal in August this year.

The NFHS-5 data showed that anaemia in women aged 15-49 increased from 53.1 percent in 2015-16 to 57 percent in 2019-21, which is one of the highest numbers globally.

Not only that, but anaemia in pregnant women in the same age group also increased from 50.4 percent in 2015-16 to 52.2 percent in 2019-21.