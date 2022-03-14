IMD Issues Heat Wave Warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad Till 16 March

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, 14 March, issued a heat wave warning for Mumbai and some other regions for the coming days.

Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of IMD Mumbai, told ANI, "We have issued a severe heat wave warning for today and tomorrow (14-15 March) for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For 16 March, we have issued a heat wave warning for the entire Konkan region."

The weather forecasting agency also warned of a heatwave on 16 March in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

A heat wave is predicted to take over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, Konkan, and in some regions of Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Gujarat till 16 March.

The IMD tweeted on Monday, 14 March,