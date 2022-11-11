Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi Dies at 46: What to Know Before Exercising in the Gym

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (46), a Hindi television actor, passed away on Friday, 11 November. He reportedly collapsed while he was working out at his gym.

Surryavanshi is known for his roles in popular TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kkusum, and Ziddi Dil.

The actor's untimely demise is one in a slew of recent reports of people collapsing, and dying while exercising in the gym.

Is there a pattern here? What must you know while working out in the gym? FIT breaks it down.