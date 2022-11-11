Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi Dies at 46: What to Know Before Exercising in the Gym

Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi died of
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (46), a Hindi television actor, passed away on Friday, 11 November. He reportedly collapsed while he was working out at his gym.
Surryavanshi is known for his roles in popular TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kkusum, and Ziddi Dil.
The actor's untimely demise is one in a slew of recent reports of people collapsing, and dying while exercising in the gym.
Is there a pattern here? What must you know while working out in the gym? FIT breaks it down.
Well, not really. All the experts we spoke to agreed that exercise is vital for your health.
However, Dr Udgeeth Dhir, director and head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, told FIT, "anything you do in abundance will only do harm, not benefit."
Doctors advise not 'overdoing' intense exercises without the supervision of a trainer.
Additionally, before participating in any kind of high-intensity workouts, one should be aware of their medical conditions, and know where their body stands vis-à-vis blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and heart diseases.
This same information should also be shared with the trainer, or a doctor should be consulted before participating in any intense exercises.
Speaking to FIT for a previous story, Dr Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, had advised that a person should stop exercising, and seek medical help if they experience these symptoms while exercising:
Severe breathlessness
More fatigue than usual
Dizziness
Lightheadedness
There’s no doubt that regular exercise is necessary to keep your body fit and healthy. But, one should be smart about working out. Here are some things to keep in mind while working out:
Stay hydrated
Start slow and gradually build up to a high-intensity routine
Do not start hard exercises in the first attempt itself
Consult professional guidance (from both a medical perspective and an exercising perspective) if you encounter any problems
Share any medical history with your trainer
Do not avoid the warm-up and cool-down exercises before and after your workout
