Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi Passes Away After Collapsing In The Gym

Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi Passes Away After Collapsing In The Gym

The 46-year-old was formerly named and known as Anand Suryavanshi.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi

|

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Siddhant Suryavanshi</p></div>

Hindi Television actor, Siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi, died on Friday (11 November). The 46-year-old actor was reportedly working out at the gym, following which he collapsed and met with his untimely demise. He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram Story to express his grief. Sharing a picture of the Kkusum actor, he wrote, “gone too soon”.

Check here:

A former model, Suryavanshi marked his acting debut with Kkusum. Throughout the course of his career, he played several pivotal roles in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun and Ziddi Dil.

Also ReadDecoding Heart Attacks While Exercising: Don't Ignore The Warning Signs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT